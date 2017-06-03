Teen Mom: OG Star Ryan Edwards Has Checked Into Rehab

Teen Mom:OG's Ryan Edwards has checked into rehab, multiple sources have confirmed to E! News.

The news comes days after disturbing substance abuse allegations were made on this week's episode of the MTV reality show. The sources also tell E! News that Ryan has been in rehab for two weeks and that he's "doing well."

On the episode, Ryan's ex Maci Bookout broke down about her ex's issues with substances while on a trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate co-star Catelynn Lowell's 25th birthday, alongside her husband Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier.

Maci made it clear to the other reality stars that she feared for her ex, who is her son's father, that he may one day do irreparable damage to himself.

When Catelynn asked how Ryan was doing, Amber interjected, "Ryan's f--ked up. I watch it, I see it, I know it. Where he's at right now, when I see him, I know where he's at and I'm like, 'Wow, he needs some guidance.'"