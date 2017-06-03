Comedian Bill Maher is all apologies....

After outraging masses of people on social media by uttering the N-word on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher last night, the 61-year-old has apologized.

In a statement given to E! News, Maher said, "Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show."

"Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry," he continued.

A rep for Maher told Variety, that the political comic is traveling today and will not make any further comments. However, he is still slated to do comedy performance at Indianapolis’ Murat Theater on Sunday.