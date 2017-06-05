Joan Riversis gone, though never forgotten.

The red carpet icon, comedienne and member of the E! family stars in PETA's latest ad campaign advocating for animal adoption, a cause near and dear to the late star's heart. Joan's daughter Melissa Rivers supplied the photo of Joan and a precious pooch to the world-famous animal rights organization, which shared exclusively with E! News.

"A study says owning a dog makes you 10 years younger," Joan's signature quip reads. "My first thought was to adopt two more, but I don't want to go through menopause again."

Rivers long credited her dog Spike for helping her through her husband's suicide in 1987. She told People in 2010, "I love rescues and runts. It's always the one that gets pushed aside that needs the love and will love you back that much more."