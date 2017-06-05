What do you get when you mix Shakespeare and Shonda Rhimes?

Obviously the answer is Still Star-Crossed, the latest addition to the ShondaLand canon, an Elizabethan-period drama that picks up where Romeo and Juliet left off. Alas, as it turns out, the death of the doomed lovers did not bring about peace in fair Verona...

Medalion Rahimi is already being singled out by critics for her scene-stealing turn as Princess Isabella (the word "badass" has been employed), sister of the city's new leader, Prince Escalus (Sterling Sulieman), who has a past with Juliet's cousin Rosaline (Lashana Lynch) but has ordered her to marry Romeo's cousin Benvolio (Wade Briggs) to try to force a truce between the warring families.

And that's just the beginning of the drama, based on the novel of the same name by Melinda Taub.