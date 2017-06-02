Poor Rachel Lindsay.

It's no secret that we've been looking forward to her season of The Bachelorette ever since we first realized how great she was on The Bachelor, but so far, it doesn't seem like she has the best crop of guys to choose from, even if she is happily engaged. Seriously, are any of them good enough for Rachel?

There's a guy who only says "whaboom." There's a guy who only talks about how much he hates whaboom guy. There's a guy who had a girlfriend (who then blindsided Rachel on a group date, how lovely!), and now a guy who has a history of horribly offensive and racist tweets, and they all made it past week one. It's hard to see the good among the very bad and very annoying in the two episodes we've seen, and it's making us wonder if this is the worst group of guys the show has ever had.