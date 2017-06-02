Kyle makes a major confession this Sunday.

On What Happens at The Abbey, Kyle is trying to put all of his "attention" on Marissa, but when Ashlee shows up to Palm Springs he admits he was "only using" her to get to Marissa. Kyle and Ashlee kissed, but now that Marissa is single, Kyle only has eyes for her.

"Ashlee showing up is a complete party foul," Kyle says in the clip above. "I was only using Ashlee to get some emotions out of Marissa."