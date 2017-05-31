Shahs of Sunset's Season 6 Trailer Is Finally Here

This season, the stars of the Bravo hit continue to deal with the fallout of the many "breakups, makeups and moments of betrayal" from last season. Asa is thrilled to announce that she's pregnant, but her friends don't take the news quite as well as she hoped. Even though Reza's busy with his own newlywed life, he finds himself stuck in between his two friends when MJ is desperate to expand her own family.

Meanwhile, Mike is still reeling from his divorce, but never can get his ex-wife Jessica out of his mind (especially when she shows up). At the same time, GG deals with her Rheumatoid arthritis, gets engaged, and gets a part in an off-Broadway play, all before the group decides to take a trip to Israel to help work on their friendships, only to realize that "the drama is only just beginning."

Finally, season six will also treat us to a fight in which the line, "Yeah I am deaf, bitch. Are you fat?" is uttered, and we literally cannot wait.