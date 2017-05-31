The Real Housewives of New York City can accomplish so much in 44 minutes of television, it's truly awe-inspiring. "It's a circus of emotions," Bethenny Frankel said about the ladies' most recent night at Dorinda Medley's Berkshires house—and she was not exaggerating in the slightest. Where to even begin?

Let's start with Bethenny. Your favorite B started off by apologizing to Luann D'Agostino for their last Berkshires blowout.

"To you having the thickest skin of anyone I know. I apologize for last year here, which we don't need to revisit. I genuinely do. I think about that night, I really don't like myself like that," she said.

"Thank you, I appreciate that…It was ugly, I want this to be a fun night," Luann replied. But it wasn't a fun night.