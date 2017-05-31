One of Mohamed Hadid's mansions may just be a little too massive.

The real estate mogul pleaded "no contest" to three charges involving erecting a structure other than what's permitted, failing to make the building conform to code and failing to comply with an order issued by the Department of Building and Safety, U.S. News confirms.

While Mohamed was not physically in court Tuesday, his attorney Robert Shapiro was present to enter the "no contest" pleas.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 where a judge will hear evidence from both Mohamed's lawyers and the plaintiffs.

"These were serious violations," L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement to LAist. "It was essential to hold the defendant accountable for committing them. We have building and safety rules for a reason, and no one is above the law. At the sentencing hearing we'll make our case for strong and appropriate sanctions."