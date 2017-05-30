Amber Heard Bonds With Elon Musk's Children

Looks like Amber Heard has taken another big step in her relationship with Elon Musk.
The actress has already gone public with the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sharing photos on social media and stepping out together for public events as well as steamy date nights. But now she's stepped into another realm: life with his family.
Heard took to Instagram on Monday to share some photos with Musk's sons as they enjoyed timed together at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
In one of the photos, Heard hops on one of the boys' back for a piggyback ride as she smiles from ear-to-ear. In another, she's seen playing on her phone while laying on the ground with another one of his sons, and in a third, three of the boys pile onto their dad's back, laughing hysterically while Heard captured the adorable moment.
She captioned the collection on Instagram, writing, "Kidding around."
Meanwhile, the photos come just a few days after the couple stepped out for a date night in Sydney on Saturday.
They were photographed walking arm-in-arm and smiling. Heard donned a red dress and nude heels, wearing her hair parted to the side in messy waves and rocking her man's suit jacket. Musk, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white button-down and slacks.
The couple first confirmed their relationship in April when they were photographed for the very first time also in Australia, where the actress was filming Aquaman. Even at the beginning, they were reportedly joined by two of Musk's five sons.
Later that month, Musk shared a photo with Heard on his Instagram—a rare move for the tech mogul who didn't usually post personal photos on social media.
But this may be a new chapter for Musk. He also shared a photo of Heard dressed as Mera, Queen of Atlantis, in promotion of her upcoming film earlier this month. He also shared several of the same photos Heard posted of his family's outing to the Opera House.
Both Heard and Musk have recently finalized divorces. The actress filed for divorce from JohnnyDepp almost a year ago exactly, which was finalized in January after a very public and messy battle.
Musk's second wife, Talulah Riley, married and divorced him twice. Their second divorce was finalized in late 2016.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.