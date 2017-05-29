The countdown is on!

George Clooney wasn't able to travel to Yerevan, Armenia over the weekend because he was at home with wife Amal Clooney while the two prepare to become parents in the coming days.

The actor turned activist gave a video address at the award ceremony of the Aurora Price for Awakening Humanity last night when he joked about his current self-imposed travel ban of sorts.

"I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."