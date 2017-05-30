Today marks a somber day for Bachelor Nation.

E! News has learned that 31-year-old Michael Nance, a contestant who vied for Emily Maynard's love in season eight, has passed away.

"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner," a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas tells E! News. Officers were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. May 29 in reference an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, officers located the unresponsive male, who was later identified as Nance. He was pronounced deceased at 2:54 a.m.

Chris Bukwoski posted the following tribute on Twitter shortly after hearing the tragic news:

"Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten."

Meanwhile, other Bachelor stars rushed to social media to honor the late reality star.