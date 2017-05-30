Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Today marks a somber day for Bachelor Nation.
E! News has learned that 31-year-old Michael Nance, a contestant who vied for Emily Maynard's love in season eight, has passed away.
"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner," a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas tells E! News. Officers were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. May 29 in reference an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, officers located the unresponsive male, who was later identified as Nance. He was pronounced deceased at 2:54 a.m.
Chris Bukwoski posted the following tribute on Twitter shortly after hearing the tragic news:
"Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten."
Meanwhile, other Bachelor stars rushed to social media to honor the late reality star.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. penned a touching message to his followers about the loss of Nance.
"I will always remember my friend Michael Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace."
Sean Lowe also weighed in on the difficult news of Nance's death, writing, "My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette."
Maynard took to Twitter Tuesday to express her grief. "So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent," she wrote. "Sending prayers and love to his family and friends."
"My fondest memories of Michael were when he would sing and play guitar in the Bachelor house," cast member Tony Pieper tells E! News. "You could tell that was his happy and joyous place. He had such a big heart and was such a genuine guy. We lost a good one in Michael. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP, buddy." Fellow cast member Kalon McMahon adds, "He was one of the nicest and most genuine guys in the house. We kept in touch after the show and I'm just really sad. His music was amazing. He was amazing. He was a gentle giant."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua and Beth Sobol