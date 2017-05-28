Frankie Grande says he echoes sister Ariana Grande's sentiment that "we can't allow hate to propagate hate and fear to propagate fear" following last week's deadly attack in Manchester.
A suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, outside the city's stadium following Ariana's concert Monday. Frankie's comments, which the usually boisterous star made on Twitter Sunday, marked his first public remarks about the attack.
"Hi my loves! I'm back," he wrote. "My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester. I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear...but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment. And so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!"
David Livingston/Getty Images
"I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time," he added, posting a link to a crowdfunding page to raise money for the families of the victims.
After the bombing, Ariana suspended the remainder of her tour and returned to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida to be with Frankie, their parents, her close friends and beau Mac Miller.
"Broken, " she tweeted Monday. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."
"Ariana is completely shocked," a source told E! News. "This has really traumatized her. She has a really big support system and has been leaning on a few key people."
Ariana took to Twitter again Friday to offer her condolences to the victims and their families. Frankie retweeted both her messages.
"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," she added.
She also said she would return to "the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families."
No dates have been confirmed, although some reports say the concert is set to take place next weekend.