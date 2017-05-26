Brie Bella gave birth to her beautiful baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson a little more than two weeks ago and she's documenting her journey with motherhood every step of the way on social media.
In a recent selfie, the Total Divas star posted a photo of herself proudly showing off her body next to gym equipment.
"17 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!"
The new mama added, "Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose, I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre-pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready."
Brie has been posting about her new life with her little bundle of joy on Instagram for the world to see and last week was no exception.
She shared a selfie after breastfeeding her firstborn and wrote, "Breastfeeding…literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it's exhausting. I wouldn't change it for the world."
And after celebrating her very first Mother's Day, she opened up about how much becoming a mom to Birdie has changed her perspective on, well, just about everything.
"I still can't stop staring at her. Truly the greatest gift you could ever receive. I thank the Lord so much for this precious little angel."
After giving birth on May 9, E! News exclusively revealed that Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Brie told us in a statement shortly after welcoming her first child. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."