Kaya Scodelario just had quite the weekend.
The British actress' latest movie, a small indie by the name of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, opened wide on Friday and, suffice it to say, she just enjoyed her biggest opening yet.
In the fifth film in the Disney franchise, Scodelario plays Carina, a scientifically minded heroine who plays an instrumental role in Capt. Jack Sparrow's latest adventure. Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush are all back for this adventure, the series' first since 2011's On Stranger Tides.
So, back on dry land, we wanted to know more about what makes Kaya tick—so we cranked up the timer for the E!Q in 42.
As the clock counted down, Scodelario—whom you also know from The Maze Runner, Southcliffe and Skins—shared a few secrets that are best heard straight from the actress in the video above.
While she's had her share of romance onscreen, she told E! News at the Pirates premiere last week that she enjoyed the fact that she wasn't playing a so-called love interest this time around, but rather a most resourceful character who, given the times, is grossly underestimated but helps save the day with her knowledge of astronomy.
(She did still have to wear a corset, alas, and an often waterlogged corset at that.)
And considering she was 11 when the first Pirates film came out in 2003, you can bet the now 25-year-old actress did a bit of fan-girling over the franchise's biggest star.
"You meet Johnny, you're like, 'OK, sure, yeah!' but Jack is awesome," Scodelario said, saving her real praise for the Captain.
As for the 11-year-old girls who are going to be watching her now, she recently told the Los Angeles Times, "I've never gotten to play an intellect before. Specifically, someone who believes in science, and who sees their own personal journey as the most important thing in the world.
"She's so determined, she's so ambitious and she's so strong in the face of everything. She really inspires me. So to know that maybe there's a 14-year-old girl out there somewhere that will watch this and think, 'Astronomy might be cool—maybe I'll look into that,' that's wonderful on a movie of this scale."