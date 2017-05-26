Luxembourg's First Gentleman Gauthier Destenay joined several wives of NATO leaders for a dinner with Queen Mathilde of Belgium Thursday.

The guests included Melania Trump, First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan, partner of Bulgaria's president Desislava Radeva, partner of Belgium's prime minister Amelie Derbaudrenghien, partner of Slovenia's prime minister Mojca Stropnik, wife of NATO's secretary general Ingrid Schulerud and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir. The dinner took place at the Royal castle in Brussels.

Meanwhile, their husbands and partners, including President Donald Trump, attended the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit ceremony at the NATO headquarters in Brussels