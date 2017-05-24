After two heartbreaking outcomes in Bachelor Nation, Britt Nilsson finally got her fairy tale proposal.
The 30-year-old Michigan native had competed on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 and then appeared on The Bachelorette season 11, where the majority of the contestants picked Kaitlyn Bristowe over her to become the show's star. While appearing briefly the latter show, she and contender Brady Toops hit it off and after she was voted off, he left the show to pursue a relationship with her. They split after five months of dating.
In early 2016, Nilsson began to post photos of her new boyfriend, Jeremy Byrne. Late on Tuesday, she shared some "really big news" on Instagram and YouTube—the two are engaged!
Nilsson revealed that Byrne proposed to her Monday and showcased her new engagement ring, which appears to be made up of a round diamond surrounded by two pear-shaped diamonds. He said it belonged to his great-grandmother.
The two talked about his big surprise proposal in a YouTube video.
"I knew that it was really important to Britt for me to meet her dad before we got married and I assumed engaged as well as her mother and brother had had the opportunity to come out to L.A., so I met them but hadn't had the pleasure of meeting her dad yet," he said.
Nilsson's father lives in her native Michigan, while she and Byrne live in California.
"So what I did is I just started lying to her, like every day. And this is kind of a rule of thumb sort of thing if you want an engagement to go well: Get good at deception. So I planned a trip out to Michigan to go meet her father. So I called him on the phone one day tried to set that up and we set it up and I told her I was going camping with my cousins," Byrne said.
"Which I totally believed," Nilsson said. "I'm like, 'How's camping? He's like, 'It's great.'"
Byrne said he flew to Michigan earlier this month and over a one-day trip, he met her father and had a "wonderful time" with him and the rest of her family and got her dad's blessing to propose to her.
He said that her roommate, his brother and some friends helped "set the stage" for the proposal while the two were out of the house.
"We come back in the house and we walk in the kitchen and everything's normal and then I walked around and I saw white rose petals all over the ground and kind of a little pathway of candles and in my heart, I was like, 'Oh no! This is it!'"
YouTube
At that point, a projector screen was also pulled down that showed a video of Byrne's trip to Michigan, which featured footage of landmarks from her childhood and ended with him asking her dad for his blessing to marry Nilsson.
"I cried the whole time," she said. "I was like, open-mouth sobbing the whole eight minutes."
YouTube
He then told her, "Listen, there's a question I gotta ask you." He said he got down on one knee and proposed.
"I said 'yes' and I cried more," Nilsson said.
"WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!!"
"I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!" she added. "We're getting married!!!!"