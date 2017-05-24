Mama June Walks Her First Red Carpet Since Losing Over 300 Lbs

You may not "redneckonize" Mama June on this red carpet.

The 37-year-old mother of four and star of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Not has lost more than 300 pounds over the past year. She showcased her slimmer figure in a bright red halter gown with a keyhole neckline Tuesday at her first red carpet event since her dramatic transformation—WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere in Atlanta.

June attended the event with 11-year-old daughter Alana Thompson, who wore a short, sleeveless cerulean dress. The two first rose to fame with the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras and then their own spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.