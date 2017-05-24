Mama June Walks Her First Red Carpet Since Losing Over 300 Lbs

You may not "redneckonize" Mama June on this red carpet.
The 37-year-old mother of four and star of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Not has lost more than 300 pounds over the past year. She showcased her slimmer figure in a bright red halter gown with a keyhole neckline Tuesday at her first red carpet event since her dramatic transformation—WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere in Atlanta.
June attended the event with 11-year-old daughter Alana Thompson, who wore a short, sleeveless cerulean dress. The two first rose to fame with the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras and then their own spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
June's physical transformation and her family's reaction to it was chronicled on Mama June: From Not to Not. The reality star, who weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest, got gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and began a new diet plan to fit into a red, long-sleeve size 4 dress to show off her new body at her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding to his new girlfriend.
June also underwent a breast augmentation, had excess skin removed from her neck and got veneers.
It was revealed earlier this month that June is down to 137 pounds.
"I'm really proud of her," Alana said in second-to-last episode of this past season's Mama June: From Not to Hot. "She looks great."