Finally!
After 10 weeks and 2 1/2 hours of general finale uselessness, we have a winner for season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.
Congratulations to Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater! He finally won something!
The former NFL running back and his partner took home the trophy after a final week of nearly perfect scores, if it weren't for Len giving one last 9.
Before the winner was announced, each of the final three still had to dance one last time in a 24 hour fusion challenge to complete their judges' scores.
David remained at the bottom with 109 after scoring all nines in their challenge, while Normani added a perfect score to her total and Rashad missed a perfect by one point. That put Rashad and Normani just one point apart in final scores, with 118 and 119.
Of course, none of that even happened until we spent a whole night rehashing old dances old dances and dumb jokes peppered with extra dances and musical performances. Obviously this happens every year, and every year we sit patiently waiting for Tom Bergeron to tell us which celeb will take home the mirrorball trophy. For some reason, this year just felt like we waited even longer than usual.
Is it because Hailee Steinfeld performed not just once, but twice? Is it because of Mr. T's throwback "rap" about all his DWTS friends? Is it because of Maks Chmerkovskiy and Nick Viall's bromance? We may never know, but we do know that we'll be happy for a nice summer break from dancing before we come back in the fall to do it all over again.
Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC in the fall.