Finally!

After 10 weeks and 2 1/2 hours of general finale uselessness, we have a winner for season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

Congratulations to Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater! He finally won something!

The former NFL running back and his partner took home the trophy after a final week of nearly perfect scores, if it weren't for Len giving one last 9.

Before the winner was announced, each of the final three still had to dance one last time in a 24 hour fusion challenge to complete their judges' scores.

David remained at the bottom with 109 after scoring all nines in their challenge, while Normani added a perfect score to her total and Rashad missed a perfect by one point. That put Rashad and Normani just one point apart in final scores, with 118 and 119.