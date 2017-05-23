Chloe has absolutely turned her infamous frown upside down.
It's hard to believe that it's been nearly four years since Chloe became an Internet sensation after reacting to the news that she was going to Disneyland with her family.
But in new photos posted on Instagram, family vacations are still a thing. And yes, every sister is more than excited.
"WE ARE HERE IN BRAZIL!!! Hello!! #saopaulo #google #chloe #hi #lily #katie #david," the family unit shared on Instagram while posing in front of Google ads featuring Chloe's unforgettable and unimpressed face. "Google is amazing! Chloe loves seeing herself on the elevator door and all over #saopaulo! You have a beautiful city!"
The family account added, "Signing autographs at #google! #chloe #google #saopaulo."
For those who missed out on the innocent yet hilarious clip, Chloe and her sister Lily were videotaped in September 2013 riding in the backseat of the family vehicle.
All of a sudden, mom and dad told them that they weren't heading to school. Instead, they were about to experience a surprise visit to the Disneyland Resort.
While Lily couldn't stop crying tears of joys about the three-day vacation, her younger sister didn't seem to care one bit.
To this day, more than 18 million people have watched the priceless reaction. In fact, Lily, Chloe and mom Katie Clem's Instagram account continues to have a whopping 553,000 followers.
Today, both sisters continue to score modeling gigs while starring in YouTube videos. At the same time, they are still able to experience normal activities like going to the movies with mom or enjoying father-daughter dances.
"My heart is full. I love these girls deeply!" proud mom Katie recently shared on Instagram. "I say this all the time BUT how did I get so lucky?"