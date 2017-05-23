Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel Reunite to Perform High School Musical Classic

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

This is exactly what High School Musical fans were looking for.

More than 10 years after Disney Channel first introduced us to memorable characters like Troy Bolton, Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez, two famous co-stars reunited for a very special performance.

In Ashley Tisdale's latest post on YouTube, the actress joined Lucas Grabeel for a brand-new rendition of their popular duet known as "What I've Been Looking For."

"It's been 10 years since we sang this song so it was really crazy just thinking what would be the best song to sing with you and this instantly came to mind," Lucas shared in the viral video. "I started learning it on the piano and I was instantly taken aback…All of these memories came coming back."

Before showing off their singing chops, the pair couldn't help but reminiscence about their time together on and off the small screen.

Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel

Instagram

"Over the several years that we played, definitely going on tour was such a monumental experience none of us ever experienced before," Lucas shared when discussing his favorite memory from the Disney franchise.

Ashley also confessed that she wasn't always BFFs with her famous co-star.

"We were not close. We were not big friends. We hated each other," she said while laughing. "After we wrapped, I always had a love for you."

Fortunately, the pair is all about making some music magic and complimenting each other's talents.

"His voice, he can hit any note," Ashley discussed. "He's just the best singer out of all of us. It's insane how good of a singer is."

Watch the full performance in the YouTube video above.

