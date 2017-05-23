This is exactly what High School Musical fans were looking for.

More than 10 years after Disney Channel first introduced us to memorable characters like Troy Bolton, Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez, two famous co-stars reunited for a very special performance.

In Ashley Tisdale's latest post on YouTube, the actress joined Lucas Grabeel for a brand-new rendition of their popular duet known as "What I've Been Looking For."

"It's been 10 years since we sang this song so it was really crazy just thinking what would be the best song to sing with you and this instantly came to mind," Lucas shared in the viral video. "I started learning it on the piano and I was instantly taken aback…All of these memories came coming back."

Before showing off their singing chops, the pair couldn't help but reminiscence about their time together on and off the small screen.