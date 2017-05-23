It appears to be no great coincidence that Scott Disick and Bella Thorne were spotted on the same flight headed to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The two were later caught leaving the Nice airport in the same car after touching down in France, a source tells E! News.

Last week, E! News reported that the two were partying together in West Hollywood and now it appears that they've taken things to another continent. The source tells E! News that the two arrived in Nice together, but walked through the airport separately.

Bringing the 19-year-old to the French film fest is a bold move for the E! reality star, but that appears to be the point. Another source tells E! News that Disick is trying to get under the skin of his on-again, off-again ex Kourtney Kardashian, who is at Cannes with her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The insider said, "Scott bringing Bella is 100 percent to piss Kourtney off. It's a very 'Let's see how it makes you feel' kind of thing. It's immature but that’s Scott."