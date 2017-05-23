Justin Theroux Gives Conan O'Brien a Unicorn Tattoo

Justin Theroux has more tattoos than people may realize.

The Leftovers actor appeared on TBS' Conan Monday, where Conan O'Brien mentioned that he agreed with Theroux's belief that grown men should not wear shorts in public, unless they're at the beach or the pool. "Those are the only two places they should really be seen in shorts," Theroux told O'Brien. "And flip-flops, absolutely not—unless you're in one of those two places."

Theroux is in great shape, although he has "little squiggly" legs. "They're covered in tattoos. That's why I do all my experimental tattoos down on my legs—literally. If I have a tattoo I don't want to commit to, I'll just stick it on my legs, because I know no one's going to see them ever."

"You tattoo stuff on your body that you're not sure about?" O'Brien asked.