May the Force be with you, Star Wars fans.

In celebration of Star Wars' 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair released four exclusive covers Wednesday featuring the stars from the next movie, The Last Jedi. It's the first time the magazine has released alternate covers since Annie Leibovitz photographed The Phantom Menace cast in 1999, and Vanity Fair's partnership with Lucasfilm has continued ever since.

Leibovitz shot the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on location in England and Ireland in May 2016. The late Carrie Fisher scored a solo cover in costume as General Leia Organa. The three other covers feature Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren); Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) and BB-8; and Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). Leibovitz's full portfolio will be published online Wednesday in conjunction with a story written by David Kamp. The issue will be on newsstands in L.A. and New York City May 31 and nationally June 6.