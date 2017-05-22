A post shared by William Levy (@willevy) on May 19, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Our hearts just melted!

William Levy proudly took his 7-year-old daughter Kailey to her first dance and it just so happened to be her school's father-daughter dance.

The star's partner and mother of his two children Elizabeth Gutierrez captured the sweet moment that Levy placed a corsage on his daughter's wrist.

The 36-year-old actor also shared a video of his pride and joy all dressed up in a gorgeous white gown and headpiece.

"About to have the #bestdanceofmylife with my #princess," the actor captioned a video on Instagram.