Somebody get Pippa Middleton a drink.

James Matthews' best man, Justin Johannsen, made 10-minute wedding toast that was peppered with lewd jokes during the newlyweds' reception at Bucklebury Manor Saturday.

Justin, a longtime friend of the groom, delivered his bawdy speech just after 11:30 p.m. and began by recognizing those involved in the stunning ceremony. "Thank you to you all from being here today, some having traveled as both families have roots in Yorkshire," Justin said. "So, I will say this: 'Hear all, eat all, drink all and let your hair down.' Thank you to all the flower girls and page boys, who have helped make today so special. They have had a very long day."

Excerpts from Justin's speech have been circulating in the British media.