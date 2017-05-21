Cue none other than Nicki Minaj turning toward the camera and screaming, "What about me?!" Don't worry, girl. Drake is working his way up to you.

Drake then proceeded to make amends with Ludacris, who he's publicly beefed with over the years.: "I want to say, Ludacris, I know we haven't always seen eye to eye, but I've always been a big fan of yours. I got a lot of love for you. I want to let you know that face to face while I'm still here."

And for the cherry on top, Drake added, "I want to say Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever see it any other way."

Lil Wayne was the next artist to hear Drake's praises, as he told the "A Milli" rapper, "If it wasn't for the risk you took, none of us would be here tonight."

Is this what world peace feels like? You tell us.