Scott Disick's Hidden Hills Home Burglarized

E! News can confirm that Scott Disick's Hidden Hills home was burglarized early on Sunday morning.
According to the Lost Hills Sheriffs Department, an alarm at the reality star's residence was triggered and the security company call came in at 1:21 a.m.
The authorities also said that no one was home at the time, but a rear glass sliding door appeared to have been forced open. It's currently unknown if anything was taken. Authorities could not confirm that the house was "ransacked," despite reports.
According to the sheriffs department press release, police were unable to contact the resident of the home to determine what, if anything, had been stolen. The investigation is continuing.
As we previously reported, Scott was in Las Vegas last night celebrating his birthday.
The father of three was partying the night away in celebration of his upcoming 34th birthday. Earlier on Saturday, he had a poolside bash at the Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino and later attended the 1OAK nightclub at the Mirage. Prior to the event, his club appearance had been heavily promoted on social media.
Earlier in the day, Scott was partying with Cooper Mount, Connor Treacy and Everybody Knows LO. Scott hosted swanky daytime bash, which featured sounds by Kid Conrad, and posed for some pics while hanging out with friends in Sin City.
The reality star, who is known for his playboy ways, was presented with a nautical-themed birthday cake by a bikini-clad party goer.
A source told E! News exclusively Scott later had dinner at Stack restaurant inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino.
Right around the same time Scott was making his club appearance in Vegas, his home appears to have been burglarized.
Scott is not the first celeb to be burglarized in recent days. A$AP Rocky, Emmy Rossum, Kendall Jenner, Jaime Pressly, Trevor Ariza and more have all been recent burglary victims.
