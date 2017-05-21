Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Big hair, pasties and glitter...oh my!
If we could turn back to time re-live Cher performing her award-winning, smash hits "Believe" and "Turn Back Time" (even wearing an ode to her famed 1989 music video costume!) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards—we would. This performance also marks the iconic singer's first awards show performance in 15 years and, of course, she busted out a racy pastie for the appearance.
The "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" singer was introduced by super fan Gwen Stefani, who called out the 71-year-old singer's trail-blazing career, style and voice.
Gwen also made sure to thank the inspiring superstar for, "teaching us how to be true to ourselves."
Along with show-stopping performance, Cher brought the audience to a tizzy when she received the honorable Icon Award. The three-time Billboard Music Award winner, who has been one of the most defining voices in music for over five decades, made sure to thank her mother first, a woman who told her from the time that she was a little girl that she was special.
"I have wanted to do what I do since I was four years old," said the diva.
She also made a humble confession, "I think luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was a little bit of luck and something else thrown in that had a little bit to do with my success."
Of the big honor, Cher previously told E! News, "I'm honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans."
She added, "Seeing so many powerful artists—especially female artists—emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I'm honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing 'Believe' on the show."
"Cher's incredible talent has inspired both audiences and other artists for more than six decades," said CEO of Dick Clark productions Allen Shapiro. "Her impact on the industry has been monumental and unlike any other."
The Billboard Music Awards that are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement have also honored Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez and Céline Dion with the Icon Award.
