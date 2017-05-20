It's a Shore thing!

Former Jersey Shore co-stars Deena Cortese and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola reunited earlier today. But instead of partying the day away by the beach, the two were celebrated Cortese's upcoming nuptials to longtime boyfriend Christopher Buckner at her bridal shower.

Cortese, who came to the Shore on season three, posted a plethora of pics from the shower, and made sure to capture the moment with her dear friend.

"I'm so happy my sweetheart was able to come and celebrate with me today," Deena wrote on her Instagram. "You have no idea how much it means to me Samantha. I love you mama @sammisweetheart #bridalshower #justacoupleofbucks."