Chris Cornell's Wife Vicky Believes His Suicide Was Accidental

Chris Cornell's widow is speaking out one day after his death.

Early Thursday morning, the 52-year-old Soundgarden singer was found unresponsive with a band around his neck inside his bathroom at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit. The grunge rocker was pronounced dead on the scene. Later that afternoon, after an initial autopsy had been completed, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office announced his cause of death "has been determined as suicide by hanging. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed."

Kirk Pasich, an attorney for the Cornell family, said Friday they are disturbed by implications that Chris knowingly and intentionally took his life. "Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages," Pasich said. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."