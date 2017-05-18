Harry Styles' new music isn't for everyone, not even his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

Cheryl Cole's beau stopped by Music Choice to chat about a range of topics but things got a little dicey when he was asked about Niall Horan's new single "Slow Hands" and Harry's "Sign of the Times."

Liam called Niall's track "great" and "cool" but boy did he not mince words when it came to his review of Harry's debut single as a solo artist.