Warning: The following contains spoilers from the two-hour season six finale of Scandal. if you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.

Have you picked your jaws up off the floor yet, Gladiators? Because we're still dragging ours around after that Scandal season finale.

We finally know who put the wheels into motion for Frankie Vargas' assassination (that would be his wife Luna, after she was nudged in the oh-so-wrong direction by Cyrus with some sick talk about how no one would deny Jackie O. anything with the bloodstains on her dress), we finally saw Mellie sworn into office, we saw Fitz abdicate the throne, we learned that Quinn and Charlie have a lot more to look forward to than just a wedding and we just may have seen the moment that Olivia Pope broke bad and set down the white hat for good. That'd be when she and Jake forced Luna to kill herself for what she did just as she re-opened B-613, putting herself in charge. It was a lot.

To break everything down while we look ahead to the show's final season, E! News got Madame President herself Bellamy Young to break it all down. What follows is our Q&A.