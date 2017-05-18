Inside Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Taco Tuesday Date Night

Miley Cyrushas been in New York this week promoting her new single "Malibu" and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth came to join in on the fun. The two lovebirds were spotted looking extra affectionate at Dos Caminos in SoHo Tuesday.

"They were holding hands from the minute they walked in till the time they left," a source tells E! News. "They were affectionate throughout the meal. They shared a few kisses. Liam seemed like a real gentleman."

The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions since getting back together last January, but ever since the release of Miley's latest single—which is dedicated to Liam—they have been even more in sync.