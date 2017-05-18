While the actress does not typically share photos involving her children on social media, it seems the moment was too unique not to share. While she and husband Dax Shepard typically keep their youngsters out of the spotlight, they aren't shy about sharing their hilarious experiences as parents.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Shepard recalled accidentally teaching 2-year-old daughter Delta an expletive.

"I let a couple of mother--kers rip," Dax confessed to the daytime talk show host after nearly breaking his nose on a bookshelf. While they hoped their kid would forget about the slip, it came out later that day at a pool party.

"'This pool is f--king warm,'" Dax recalled her saying."Side note, we were like, 'She's nailing the syntax. She knows that she's using it as an adjective, an adverb. We were proud and she stopped saying it."