Lawrence is preparing to tell his dad some major news.

This Sunday on What Happens at The Abbey, Lawrence and his best friend Brandi sit down with his dad to tell him they're planning on having a baby together. While they're not a couple, they are best friends and decided they want to start a family together.

"I've asked my father to meet us at The Abbey today because we have to break the news to him that we are gonna be starting our own family," Lawrence explains in the clip above.