So this is what it looks like when Harry Styles and James Corden trade places.

The 23-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer kicked off his second consecutive night on CBS' The Late Late Show Tuesday with an opening monologue about pop culture topics, mentioning President Donald Trump and the piracy of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. After quieting the crowd, he said, "Let's do what we do every night and talk about the news."

"Of course, the big story of tonight is that Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russians last week. The good news for Trump is that he has been named employee of the month by Russia. Here's another story we've all been talking about around the office: Hillary Clinton is forming a group called Onward Together, a political organization that is anti-Trump," he told the studio audience. "Experts are calling it 'bold,' 'ambitious' and 'six months too late.'"