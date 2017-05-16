Maybe they should rename the show, The Challenge: Champs vs. Fans?

MTV's new special mini-series, The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, premieres tonight, with your favorite Challenge champs competing against star athletes (Think Olympians, NFL stars, etc.) for the charity of their choice. But it turns out some of the pros are huge fans of the MTV reality hit.

"I was aware of Darrell, Wes, and some of the other faces also," Olympian Lolo Jones admitted to E! News when we visited the set of the six-episode special. "Veronica, obviously, she's like the original gangster...so it's like, wait, what? We're going against these people who've just been vicious?! So it was pretty fun to be like literally be like, 'Oh my gosh, I've literally been watching you for ages!' But you can't say that to them because they low-key get pissed."