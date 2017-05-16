Bonjour, Hollywood! Welcome to the French Riviera.

As the 2017 Cannes Film Festival celebrates its 70th year in existence, A-listers and filmmakers from around the globe have gathered to compete for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to a movie by a hand-picked jury of figures from film or art.

The event kicks off May 17 with a star-studded opening ceremony and closes 11 days later on May 28. During that time, prepare to feast your eyes on plenty of glamorous red carpets, show-stopping ensembles and plenty of celeb sightings.

E! News is your one-stop shop for all that and more. Scroll down to get a glimpse at the beauty only Cannes can offer: