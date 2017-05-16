Hollywood Hits France! See All the Star Sightings at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

by McKenna Aiello |

Bonjour, Hollywood! Welcome to the French Riviera. 

As the 2017 Cannes Film Festival celebrates its 70th year in existence, A-listers and filmmakers from around the globe have gathered to compete for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded to a movie by a hand-picked jury of figures from film or art.

The event kicks off May 17 with a star-studded opening ceremony and closes 11 days later on May 28. During that time, prepare to feast your eyes on plenty of glamorous red carpets, show-stopping ensembles and plenty of celeb sightings.

E! News is your one-stop shop for all that and more. Scroll down to get a glimpse at the beauty only Cannes can offer: 

Julianne Moore, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Warner \/ Splash News

Julianne Moore

The stunning Oscar winner steps out for some last-minute shopping along the French Riviera.

Will Smith, Cannes Film Festival 2017

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT\/AFP\/Getty Images

Will Smith

Peace out! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum will serve as one of nine jurors who will decide the fate of Cannes' competing flicks.

Emily Ratajkowski, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Photopix\/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The bombshell model flashes some skin upon touching down in Nice, France.

Susan Sarandon, Cannes Film Festival 2017

LOIC VENANCE\/AFP\/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon

With a flower in her hair, the Feud star is ready to take it all in at Cannes.

Elle Fanning, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Marc Piasecki\/GC Images

Elle Fanning

A veteran of Cannes Film Festival red carpets, the starlet steps out in her finest airport attire.

Eva Herzigova, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Photopix\/GC Images

Eva Herzigova

The Czech catwalk queen is fresh off a jet plane and pretty in pink.

Fan Bingbing, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Mustafa Yalcin\/Anadolu Agency\/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

The Chinese actress and pop singer turns heads in a feminine frock and sparkly pumps. 

Movies competing for the festival's top honor include Wonderstruck (Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams), The Beguiled (Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning), and Good Time (Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh). 

Kristen Stewart will also host a screening of her self-directed film Come Swim as well as two episodes of the upcoming Twin Peaks revival.

Which film do you place your bet on to come out on top? Sound off in the comments!

