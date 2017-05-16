Stephanie Shepherd may be in the backseat of Kim Kardashian's life, but she has a front row view to a Hollywood dynasty.

As the reality star's longtime assistant, Shepherd, a former aspiring dancer, has been able to see the world through Kardashian eyes—a view very few ever get the opportunity to experience. So, what does she have to say about one of the most famous families in American pop culture? For one, they're some of the most hardworking people she knows—and working for them simultaneously calls for just as much diligence.

Thanks to a recent interview with Refinery29, the woman we typically catch glimpses of on the celebrity sisters' Snapchat or in the back of paparazzi shots is revealing what it really takes to keep up with the Kardashians.