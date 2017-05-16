It seems like Gilmore Girls fans will have to call Maury Povich in to get to the bottom of the final four words of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Spoiler alert!
The Netflix revival ended with Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) telling her mom, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), she was pregnant. Cut to black. Is Logan (Matt Cuzchry), Rory's baby daddy?
"That's a question for Amy Sherman-Palladino to answer that question. I cannot answer that question," Czuchry told E! News with a laugh at Fox's 2017 Upfronts. Czuchry will next be seen opposite Emily VanCamp in Fox's new medical drama, The Resident.
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
Czuchry said the Gilmore Girls creator did not give him any guidelines about what he was and wasn't allowed to say now that the revival has been seen by millions of viewers. "Actually, she told me I could say whatever I wanted and that's what I've always chosen to say," he told us.
"Oh, that's kind of cool," VanCamp said.
However, Czuchry said he does know "what the situation is with that," but it's not his story to tell.
"It's not my story, it's Amy and Dan's story, they're the creators of it," he said. "I just feel like they've not said it, so if they want to say whatever it is then they should be the ones to say it, not me. But they said I could say whatever I wanted."
Netflix
When E! News spoke with Sherman-Palladino and her husband and fellow Gilmore Girls executive producer Daniel Palladino after the revival dropped on Netflix, the two said they 100 percent know who the father is.
"I think a lot of clues are out there. I know with the time passage it wasn't 100 percent clear, but we also didn't have her engage with who she thought was the father," Palladino said. "She felt like she was going ahead on this, deciding what to do and how to do it solo, that's why we had her go to her father. At that point you didn't know she was pregnant, but in hindsight, I think that was—"
"In hindsight, she was searching for what is her path going to be. Look, I thought I had told Lauren the last four words 10 years ago and she informed me that I didn't, so I don't know what I've told anybody and what I've said to anybody," Sherman-Palladino added. "We just sort of felt like we wanted to leave it in that way because it was really less about who the father was and more about Rory repeating her mother's history."