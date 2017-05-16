Katy Perry may not spill the tea on becoming a new American Idol judge, but she will sip it.

That's at least what she did when she faced a question on the topic from Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. It's been widely speculated that Perry will be among the judges on ABC's rebooted American Idol, so when she appeared on the daytime talk show set, DeGeneres wasn't about to let the opportunity to ask pass her by.

"Idol is coming back," she said, though it was only met with a nod from Perry. "Supposedly, you're going to be the first announcement that you're going to be a judge on the new American Idol."

"Judge not lest ye be judged," Perry retorted, citing a Bible verse. "But, they didn't say anything about constructive criticism and I'm good at that."