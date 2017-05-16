Cheryl Burke returned home to Dancing With the Stars during the semifinals and saw Simone Biles eliminated from the competition, but she wasn't exactly surprised.

"Simone, I was saying earlier, she could be part of the troupe that's how good she is, but at the end of the day knowing the show and being on it for 19 seasons, it's about the journey you take," Burke told E! News. "The audience at home, they love to be able to connect as if you're their best friend and they want to see a non-dancer become a dancer."