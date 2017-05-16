Olivia Pope's "It's handled" days are officially coming to an end. ABC announced the Shonda Rhimes series starring Kerry Washington will come to an end after the already announced season seven.

Network president Channing Dungey confirmed suspicions that the Gladiator's days were numbered during a conference call with reporters ahead of ABC's big presentation during the 2017 Upfronts week in New York City. "I do think the audiences, fans and Gladiators...are going to want the story to end in the way that Shonda intended," she said, adding that the network supports Shonda's decision "wholeheartedly."

"Deciding how to end a show is easy," Shonda Rhimes, Scandal's creator and executive producer, said in a statement. "Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?' Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our ‘Scandal' family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff."