Bill tweeted about the radio segment and thanked his family for their continued support.

Michael asked Bill if he believes Ensa's "racism" theory is true. The former Cosby Show star, who stands trial June 5, replied, "Could be. Could be. I can't say anything, but there are certain things that I look at, and I apply to the situation, and there are so many tentacles. So many different—'nefarious' is a great word. I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that."

When Michael noted that Bill's accusers are both black and white, the disgraced comedian replied, "Let me put it to you this way: When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they're going to work. Or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone. So, if it's in terms of whatever the choice is, I think that you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently. So, it's not all—not every—but I do think that there's some."