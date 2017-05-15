Hackers are reportedly holding Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hostage.

Online pirates who claim to have the unreleased action flick in their possession are threatening to leak it unless Disney pays up, according to Deadline. The hackers have demanded an "enormous amount" of money via an online currency called Bitcoin, and will release the movie in increments until the ransom is met.

The publication reports that the FBI is involved in the investigation, and Disney has no plans to concede to the requests.

E! News has reached out to the studio for comment, but CEO Bob Iger allegedly briefed ABC employees on the incident Monday morning, but did not confirm Pirates is the film at risk.