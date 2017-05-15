Liam Payne Talks ''Internal Battle'' Against Cheryl Cole Over Naming Their Son Bear, and What Made Him Come Around
Chad Michael Murray is one proud papa.
Two months after the One Tree Hill alum announced he and wife Sarah Roemer had welcomed their second child together, Murray took to Instagram with the first look at his baby girl. In a touching Mother's Day tribute, the notoriously private actor sings Sarah's praises while also revealing how he treated his ladylove to a day she won't soon forget.
"Our lives are made up of trillions of moments & sometimes we get lucky & capture one worth bringing to life for eternity," he wrote. "This is only a small part of the whole drawing(for privacy sake) but what the camera caught was the purest form of love in the world- A Mothers Love."
Chad gifted Sarah with the portrait for Mother's Day.
The Agent Carter star continued, "Sarah is the most incredible Mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with. Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother. I am blessed to spend every waking day with her."
He then went on to share why his sweet message came a day late, and as it turns out, Murray was to busy celebrating Sarah to post on social media!
"I spent the day pampering Sarah and not on my phone, thus why my Happy Mother's Day message came today instead of yesterday," Chad admitted. "To all the mothers in the world who truly love & who truly work to raise us up right- we love you all & thank you for every moment."
The couple, who wed in 2014, are also parents to an almost 2-year-old son, though they've yet to share any images of the toddler since his birth.
"It's incredible. I'm shaking in my boots," he told E! News when asked about prepping for baby No. 2. "I did one—awesome. Now I've got it down to the science."
Looks like you're doing just fine, dad!