Chad gifted Sarah with the portrait for Mother's Day.

The Agent Carter star continued, "Sarah is the most incredible Mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with. Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother. I am blessed to spend every waking day with her."

He then went on to share why his sweet message came a day late, and as it turns out, Murray was to busy celebrating Sarah to post on social media!

"I spent the day pampering Sarah and not on my phone, thus why my Happy Mother's Day message came today instead of yesterday," Chad admitted. "To all the mothers in the world who truly love & who truly work to raise us up right- we love you all & thank you for every moment."