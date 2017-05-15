Beauty and the Beast's magic isn't limited to what you seen onscreen.
Long before filming began on Walt Disney Studios' billion-dollar blockbuster, the entire cast assembled for a read-through at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, England. Fans got a sneak peek at the reading in September 2016—and now E! News has an exclusive first look at the exact moment when everyone got "goose bumps." The full scene is included in the bonus features from the Blu-Ray and Digital HD release of Beauty and the Beast, available everywhere June 6.
"Often you do a table read of a script, but this is something much more elaborate," director Bill Condon says. "It was something planned and staged for days." Emma Watson, who plays Belle, says she wouldn't even "call it a read-through." It was, as she explains, "all singing, all dancing."
Watson "surprised us all" by the time they reached the movie's titular song, Condon adds. "She got up there and did the waltz. It was so beautiful." Josh Gad, who plays LeFou, reveals the magic didn't end there, though. Emma Thompson, who plays Mrs. Potts, got up "completely unprompted" to sing "Beauty and the Beast." As Gad recalls, "You could see the goose bumps."
Since its March release, Beauty and the Beast has earned $1.2 billion worldwide. The cast also includes Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Nathan Mack as Chip, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Dan Stevens as The Beast and Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza.
The home release includes three ways to watch the film and over 10 minutes of deleted scenes.
