Beauty and the Beast's magic isn't limited to what you seen onscreen.

Long before filming began on Walt Disney Studios' billion-dollar blockbuster, the entire cast assembled for a read-through at Shepperton Studios in Surrey, England. Fans got a sneak peek at the reading in September 2016—and now E! News has an exclusive first look at the exact moment when everyone got "goose bumps." The full scene is included in the bonus features from the Blu-Ray and Digital HD release of Beauty and the Beast, available everywhere June 6.

"Often you do a table read of a script, but this is something much more elaborate," director Bill Condon says. "It was something planned and staged for days." Emma Watson, who plays Belle, says she wouldn't even "call it a read-through." It was, as she explains, "all singing, all dancing."