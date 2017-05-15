Dewan-Tatum said she didn't begin dancing with Timberlake until after his split with Spears—well, "like during/after the breakup. It was like the whole drama of all that." At the time, she told host Andy Cohen and guest Tituss Burgess, "I was an actress. I didn't know what was going on. It was the craziest, wildest thing. But there was no dance-off! People ask me this all the time. It's like, 'No!' I don't know what they're talking about. That was made up by Us Weekly."

"Did you ever have a moment with Justin?" Cohen asked.

"Oh, God. Andy! You just go there! You know that I love you. Um, yeah. We dated. Yeah," the actress admitted. "Yeah, we dated. Not that long. We were like friends—friends!—that dated."

Contrary to reports, she added, "I was not the rebound! I was very clear not to be [that]."