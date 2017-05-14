Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Make Cameo on SNL as Melissa McCarthy Makes a Mom a Superstar

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

Now that's a Mother's Day surprise!

Melissa McCarthy hosted NBC's SNL for the fifth time and during her monologue, she had mothers from the audience stand up and be honored. She picked one of them, a woman named Joan, to go on a 90-second on-air tour backstage.

On the way, they encountered recurring guest star Alec Baldwin, who was getting ready to reprise his role as President Donald Trump, cast member Kyle Mooney, musical guest HAIM, SNL pages, a man in a sombrero holding a tray of tequila shots, a llama and...Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who gave Joan hugs.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Melissa McCarthy, SNL

NBC

"Hi! Oh my God! McCarthey said. "What are you guys doing here?"

"You invited us," the actor deadpanned.

"Yes, yes I did," McCarthy responded.

The actress led Joan to the stage, telling her, "You're gonna host SNL."

"You're a mom. You is kind, you is smart, you is important," McCarthy continued, quoting Viola Davis' character's line from The Help.

And Joan knocked it out of the park!

During the episode, McCarthy reprised her SNL recurring guest role of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

At the end of the episode, McCarthy was honored herself, for joining the SNL 5-Timers club. Veteran former cast member Steve Martin appeared onstage.

"Listen, welcome to the 5-Timers club, Melissa!" he said, handing her a special 5-Timers jacket. "Congratulations!"

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

