Melissa McCarthy hosted NBC's SNL for the fifth time and during her monologue, she had mothers from the audience stand up and be honored. She picked one of them, a woman named Joan, to go on a 90-second on-air tour backstage.
On the way, they encountered recurring guest star Alec Baldwin, who was getting ready to reprise his role as President Donald Trump, cast member Kyle Mooney, musical guest HAIM, SNL pages, a man in a sombrero holding a tray of tequila shots, a llama and...Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who gave Joan hugs.
